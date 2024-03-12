15 local principals recognized by Penguins, will be celebrated during Sunday’s game

PITTSBURGH — Fifteen principals at local schools are being recognized by the Pittsburgh Penguins.
These 15 “Most Valuable Principals” (MVPs) will be celebrated during a game-day celebration on Sunday.
The program recognizes principals who demonstrate an innovative approach to learning, a continuous drive for excellence and a passion for creating successful systems for their students.
Each principal will be recognized with a custom Penguins jersey and a $1,000 to their schools.
The 2024 Penguins MVPs are:
- Jennifer Cavalancia, Curtisville Primary Center (Deer Lakes School District)
- Robert Childs, Serra Catholic High School (Diocese of Pittsburgh)
- Dr. Jamie Eilmiller, Bradfordwoods Elementary (North Allegheny School District)
- Dr. Gina Mahouski, Andrew Mellon Middle School (Mount Lebanon School District)
- Dr. Kevin Maurer, South Fayette Middle School (South Fayette Township School District)
- Robert Reese, Blessed Francis Seelos Academy (Diocese of Pittsburgh)
- Dr. Debora Riccobelli, Quaker Valley High School (Quaker Valley School District)
- Jeff Rojik, Burchfield Primary School (Shaler Area School District)
- Cory Sakolsky, Highlands Middle School (Highlands School District)
- Nicole Smith, Northgate High School (Northgate School District)
- Dr. Deidra Stepko, Chartiers Valley Primary School (Chartiers Valley School District)
- Dr. Doug Szokoly, Cornell High School (Cornell School District)
- Dr. Tim Wagner, Upper St. Clair High School (Upper St. Clair School District)
- Dr. Stan Whiteman, Highlands Elementary School (Highlands School District)
