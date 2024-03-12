15 local principals recognized by Penguins, will be celebrated during Sunday’s game

PITTSBURGH — Fifteen principals at local schools are being recognized by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

These 15 “Most Valuable Principals” (MVPs) will be celebrated during a game-day celebration on Sunday.

The program recognizes principals who demonstrate an innovative approach to learning, a continuous drive for excellence and a passion for creating successful systems for their students.

Each principal will be recognized with a custom Penguins jersey and a $1,000 to their schools.

The 2024 Penguins MVPs are:

Jennifer Cavalancia, Curtisville Primary Center (Deer Lakes School District)

Robert Childs, Serra Catholic High School (Diocese of Pittsburgh)

Dr. Jamie Eilmiller, Bradfordwoods Elementary (North Allegheny School District)

Dr. Gina Mahouski, Andrew Mellon Middle School (Mount Lebanon School District)

Dr. Kevin Maurer, South Fayette Middle School (South Fayette Township School District)

Robert Reese, Blessed Francis Seelos Academy (Diocese of Pittsburgh)

Dr. Debora Riccobelli, Quaker Valley High School (Quaker Valley School District)

Jeff Rojik, Burchfield Primary School (Shaler Area School District)

Cory Sakolsky, Highlands Middle School (Highlands School District)

Nicole Smith, Northgate High School (Northgate School District)

Dr. Deidra Stepko, Chartiers Valley Primary School (Chartiers Valley School District)

Dr. Doug Szokoly, Cornell High School (Cornell School District)

Dr. Tim Wagner, Upper St. Clair High School (Upper St. Clair School District)

Dr. Stan Whiteman, Highlands Elementary School (Highlands School District)

