15 local principals recognized by Penguins, will be celebrated during Sunday’s game

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Los Angeles Kings v Pittsburgh Penguins PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 18: PPG PAINTS Arena is shown in the second period between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Los Angeles Kings on February 18, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Fifteen principals at local schools are being recognized by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

These 15 “Most Valuable Principals” (MVPs) will be celebrated during a game-day celebration on Sunday.

The program recognizes principals who demonstrate an innovative approach to learning, a continuous drive for excellence and a passion for creating successful systems for their students.

Each principal will be recognized with a custom Penguins jersey and a $1,000 to their schools.

The 2024 Penguins MVPs are:

  • Jennifer Cavalancia, Curtisville Primary Center (Deer Lakes School District)
  • Robert Childs, Serra Catholic High School (Diocese of Pittsburgh)
  • Dr. Jamie Eilmiller, Bradfordwoods Elementary (North Allegheny School District)
  • Dr. Gina Mahouski, Andrew Mellon Middle School (Mount Lebanon School District)
  • Dr. Kevin Maurer, South Fayette Middle School (South Fayette Township School District)
  • Robert Reese, Blessed Francis Seelos Academy (Diocese of Pittsburgh)
  • Dr. Debora Riccobelli, Quaker Valley High School (Quaker Valley School District)
  • Jeff Rojik, Burchfield Primary School (Shaler Area School District)
  • Cory Sakolsky, Highlands Middle School (Highlands School District)
  • Nicole Smith, Northgate High School (Northgate School District)
  • Dr. Deidra Stepko, Chartiers Valley Primary School (Chartiers Valley School District)
  • Dr. Doug Szokoly, Cornell High School (Cornell School District)
  • Dr. Tim Wagner, Upper St. Clair High School (Upper St. Clair School District)
  • Dr. Stan Whiteman, Highlands Elementary School (Highlands School District)

