15 new stores, restaurants coming to Pittsburgh International Airport

Pittsburgh International Airport announced the expansion of its stores and restaurants with 15 local, national and global brands set to open.

The new concessions reflect passenger feedback from Pittsburgh-based travelers and visitors to the region, officials say.

“More shopping and dining choices have been a top request from our travelers, and we are excited to introduce 15 new concessions that complement the construction of our new terminal and airside renovations,” said Bryan Dietz, senior vice president of Air Service and Commercial Development.

“From additional healthy dining options to more fashion and cosmetic choices, this expansion of concessions represents yet another way PIT is continuing to transform the passenger experience while accommodating the additional passengers our airport is seeing through new air service to our airport.”

The Pittsburgh area’s second Shake Shack is set to open, as is Wexford-based coffee and tea house Café Conmigo and national brands Jimmy John’s, Sambazon Acai, Bad Egg, Stack +Press Delicatessen, Mi Casa Cantina and Camden Food Market.

Some existing concessions, including Johnston and Murphy and InMotion, are undergoing full renovations.

Champion City Sports will be among several new specialty retail stores including MAC and Duquesne & Co.

Most of the new concessions will open in the Airside Terminal from which all of the airport’s arriving and departing flights operate. Some concessions will also open in the new terminal, scheduled to open next year, including pre-security locations.

More information on locations, operating hours and opening dates will be shared at future dates as will plans for other new concessions still in the works.

