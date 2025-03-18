15-year-old girl shows up at Pittsburgh hospital after being grazed by bullet

PITTSBURGH — A 15-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in Pittsburgh early Tuesday morning.

Police said the teen showed up at a hospital around 2:40 a.m. She told officers the shooting happened in the 7400 block of Tioga Street in Homewood around 2 a.m.

Officers searched a large area in that location for several hours and were not able to locate a crime scene.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

