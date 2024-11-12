$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Allegheny County

OAKDALE, Pa. — Although the Powerball jackpot is still growing, someone who purchased a ticket in Allegheny County won big!

A $150,000 winning ticket was sold at 105 Seminary Ave. in Oakdale. The ticket with Power Play matched four of the five white balls drawn, 3-21-24-34-46, and the red Powerball 9 in the Nov. 11 drawing.

The business that sold the ticket earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The person who bought this winning ticket has one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

The Powerball jackpot is now worth an estimated $113 million for the Nov. 13 drawing.

