150th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course will air on Channel 11

The 150th Running of the Preakness Stakes is set to take place at the historic Pimlico Race Course.

A field of nine horses is looking for the crown in the milestone race.

The horses are training at the track, which will be demolished after this race, according to the AP.

“Goal-Oriented is at the number one post.

The Kentucky Derby winner, Sovereignity, will not be running in this race.

The race will air on Channel 11 on Saturday with coverage starting at 4 p.m.

