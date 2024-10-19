15th Annual Stand Down Pittsburgh brining free services for veterans, families

PITTSBURGH — The 15th Annual Stand Down Pittsburgh event brought free services to veterans and their families on Saturday.

Over 70 vendors were at the event to offer referrals and services to those who attended. Some of the services that were offered were haircuts, flu shots, legal assistance, veteran benefits/eligibility, education resources, counseling referrals and more.

The Veterans Leadership Program is an organization that serves all those who have served. They assist in housing and career development to wellness and supportive services. Their passion is helping Veterans reach their fullest potential.

Breakfast and lunch was served as well for those who stopped by the event.

To learn more about the Veterans Leadership Program, click here .

