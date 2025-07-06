16-year-old killed in overnight Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — A teenager is dead after he was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh overnight.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers responded to Addison Street between Reed Street and Rose Street in the city’s Middle Hill neighborhood around 1 a.m. for a ShotSpotter alert totaling 11 rounds.

Those officers found a 16-year-old boy on the ground, shot in the head, chest and right arm. They provided aid, including beginning chest compressions, until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics pronounced the teen dead on scene a short time later. He was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as Kevin McKinzie, of the East Hills area.

The spokesperson said the scene has been processed for evidence and officers are reviewing all available video of the location. The investigation is ongoing.

