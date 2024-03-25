17-year-old charged after McKees Rocks homicide

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A 17-year-old is facing charges for a homicide in McKees Rocks.

The shooting happened along Boquet Street on March 4 just after 5 p.m.

Ronald Fuller, 19, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at a local hospital. A neighbor’s dog was also killed by gunfire.

>> Man, 19, killed in McKees Rocks shooting

Four innocent bystanders, including children, had to take cover during the shooting.

Detectives identified the suspect as Tavarius Lee, 17, of Pittsburgh.

Lee was taken into custody on Monday afternoon. He is facing multiple charges including criminal homicide and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Lee will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group