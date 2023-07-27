17-year-old wanted for allegedly shooting teen in Stowe Township

Police are looking for a 17-year-old for allegedly shooting another teen in Stowe Township on Wednesday.

Delvonte Woodson of McKees Rocks is facing two counts of aggravated assault and gun charges in connection to the assault and robbery of a 15-year-old male just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Dohrman Street and Woodward Avenue, according to the complaint.

Video surveillance shows Woodson and another male known to them approach the victim when Woodson pulls out what appears to be a black gun. The victim begins removing items from his pockets, including a phone and money, when Woodson strikes him with the barrel of the gun and it goes off, striking the victim in the arm, according to the complaint.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Woodson.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group