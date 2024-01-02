Local

$1.8M jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold in Murrysville

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Someone in Westmoreland County is starting out 2024 nearly $2 million richer!

A $1.8 million jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold on Dec. 31.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn: 4-10-23-34-43.

The SHOP ‘n SAVE on William Penn Highway in Murrysville receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

