$1.8M jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold in Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Someone in Westmoreland County is starting out 2024 nearly $2 million richer!

A $1.8 million jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold on Dec. 31.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn: 4-10-23-34-43.

The SHOP ‘n SAVE on William Penn Highway in Murrysville receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group