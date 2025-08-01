19-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Hempfield Township

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A 19-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Westmoreland County late Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on College Avenue near North Greengate Road in Hempfield Township.

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson said Jayden Lynch, 19, was driving a motorized bike in the westbound lane when another vehicle collided with him.

Lynch was killed in the crash. Carson said he was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate.

