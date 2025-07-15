19-year-old killed in motorcycle crash outside Pittsburgh’s Armstrong Tunnel

PITTSBURGH — A 19-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash outside the Armstrong Tunnel in Pittsburgh’s Uptown.

The crash happened just before 12:25 a.m. on the inbound side of the tunnel near Duquesne University.

Police said the motorcyclist was speeding when he failed to negotiate the curve at the end of the tunnel, causing him to be thrown off the bike.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he died a short time later.

Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.

