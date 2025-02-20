$1K a week for life: Winning lottery ticket sold at Westmoreland County grocery store

LATROBE, Pa. — A winning lottery ticket worth $1,000 a week for life, or $1 million cash, was sold in Westmoreland County.

The Cash4Life ticket sold for Wednesday’s drawing matched all five balls drawn, 13-21-29-38-57, but not the green Cash Ball 2, to win an annuity prize valued at $52,000 a year for life, or a cash prize of $1 million.

The ticket was sold at the Latrobe Shop ‘n Save on Dailey Avenue. The store will earn a $10,000 bonus.

The Cash4Life multi-state game has awarded $1 million to 18 Pennsylvanians since the Pennsylvania Lottery joined the game in 2015.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group