$1M jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket sold at Allegheny County gas station

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Allegheny County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold at a Shell gas station along Route 30 in Clinton. The ticket matched all five balls drawn on Sunday, 1-3-24-25-32, to win a prize of just over $1 million.

The gas station earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Cash 5 games must be claimed within a year of the drawing date and Quick Cash games within a year of the purchase date. Winners can only be identified after prizes are claimed and tickets validated.

If you won the jackpot, contact your nearest lottery office for further instructions.

