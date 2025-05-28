$1M winning scratch-off sold at Westmoreland County tobacco store

GREENSBURG, Pa. — One lucky person who bought a scratch-off ticket in Westmoreland County is a big winner!

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a $1 million winning $1,000,000 Winnings Scratch-Off was sold at Rick’s Tobacco Outlet on South Main Street in Greensburg.

The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials say scratch-offs are distributed randomly and they only learn where the winning tickets are sold after a prize has been claimed.

