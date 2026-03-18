$1M winning scratch-off ticket sold in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania Lottery player just won big!

A Scratch-Off ticket worth $1 million was sold at the GetGo at 3247 E. Carson St., Pittsburgh.

The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are told to sign the back of their ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-Off prizes expire a year after the game’s end-sale date on palottery.pa.gov.

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