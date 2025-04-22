2 Allegheny County police departments considering combining forces

Two Allegheny County police departments are considering regionalizing their forces.

Etna and Reserve Township are in the early stages of a potential police merger, and this development comes after the communities agreed to request a study on regionalization from the Pennsylvania Department of Community.

In a joint letter, the communities said combining police forces would cut costs while also providing more training, specialty police services and advancement opportunities. They argue that in turn there would be better recruitment and retention, which would provide a more complete service to the community.

The communities are in preliminary stages to merge the departments, and are submitting a Letter of Intent to the DCED Governor’s Center for Local Government Services requesting technical assistance. If that request is approved, then there will be a feasibility study

If the merger is approved, it would take several years to complete.

