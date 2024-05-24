2 arrested after 9-month-old found with cocaine, fentanyl in system in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Two people are behind bars after a narcotics investigation in Homestead.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Narcotics, Vice, and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of East 12th Street shortly after 6 a.m. Friday.

Rodney Porter, 58, and Brittany McCourt, 32, were believed to be selling crack cocaine, Allegheny County police said.

Police said they found a large amount of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and two handguns inside the home. Porter and McCourt are both prohibited from having guns.

Police said a 9-month-old boy was also found inside the home and was taken to an area hospital. He tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl in his system.

Porter and McCourt are facing charges of possession with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm and endangering the welfare of children.

