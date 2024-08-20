Local

2 boys die at UPMC Children’s Hospital after apartment fire in Elk County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL OF PGH

RIDGWAY, Pa. — A 2-year-old and 12-year-old boy died at UPMC Children’s Hospital after an apartment fire in Elk County.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, Jeremy Mack and Aden Mahlon were involved in an apartment fire at around 7 a.m. on Aug. 17 in Ridgway, Pa.

Jeremy, 2, and Aden, 12, were taken to UPMC Children’s after the fire.

Jeremy died at the hospital at 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 18. Aden died at 10:20 a.m. on Aug. 19.

Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway are investigating.

