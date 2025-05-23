2 charged in AC unit thefts at multiple Pittsburgh businesses

PITTSBURGH — Two people have been charged with the thefts of air conditioning units at multiple businesses in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh police said on May 14, detectives began investigating the thefts of industrial-sized AC units between May 13 and 19.

Detectives received video and photos of the suspects from one of the thefts that happened on Brownsville Road.

During the investigation, authorities were able to identify the two suspects as Stephen Chojnicki, 52 and Katherine Fink, 41.

Both face multiple charges including Criminal Conspiracy, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft of Secondary Metal, Receiving Stolen Property, Criminal Mischief, and Possessing Instruments of a Crime.

