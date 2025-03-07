2 charged for burglary at Butler County grocery store

VENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men were arrested and charged for a burglary at a Butler County grocery store.

Boyd Pritts, 32, and Robert Pridgeon, 35, are both facing several charges, including burglary, criminal trespassing, receiving stolen property and retail theft.

State police were called to the Oneida Valley Grocery Store in Venango Township on Wednesday for a burglary that happened sometime through the night.

Police said that Pritts and Pridgeon stole around $1,400 in groceries and merchandise.

Both are in the Butler County Prison.

