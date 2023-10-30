2 charged with spray painting graffiti on Pittsburgh bridge

PITTSBURGH — Two people have been charged for spray painting graffiti on a Pittsburgh bridge after an undercover detective caught them in the act, police say.

A Pittsburgh Police Graffiti Squad detective was conducting undercover surveillance on the Anderson Bridge in Oakland around 10:45 p.m. on Friday when he saw two males on bikes stop on the bridge and pull spray paint cans from a backpack, according to a police report. He also overheard them discuss where they had painted previous tags at that location.

Police say the bridge has been tagged almost daily with “vulgar” graffiti. The Department of Public Works has been painting over it.

The detective notified dispatch and a patrol officer working nearby responded to assist with the arrests.

The two males, both 20 years old, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief - intentionally damaging property, possessing instruments of crime and criminal conspiracy. They were taken to the Allegheny County Jail and later released on their own recognizance to appear in court at a later date.

The damage estimate is $1,000.

