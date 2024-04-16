2 crashes cause lane restrictions on Parkway East

PITTSBURGH — Two crashes are causing lane restrictions on the Parkway East.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says two multi-vehicle crashes are causing lane restrictions in the eastbound lanes near the Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) interchange.

There is also a westbound lane restriction because of emergency crews responding to the area.

Anyone driving on the Parkway East should use caution.

