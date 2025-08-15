2 Emiliano’s locations reopen 1 week after ICE raids

Emiliano’s Mexican Restaurant and Bar said its two locations that were raided by ICE last week have reopened.

Federal immigration agents raided the locations on Route 8 in Richland Township and on Route 19 in Cranberry Township on Aug. 7.

A week later, the business announced on social media that both locations are back open.

“Your love and support have meant everything to us. Seriously — we wouldn’t be here without you. Come hang out and let’s make up for lost time," Emiliano’s said.

16 workers were taken into custody in total.

