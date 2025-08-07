Federal agents reportedly raid 2 Pittsburgh-area Emiliano’s Mexican Restaurants

Federal agents reportedly raided two Mexican restaurants in Allegheny and Butler counties on Thursday.

Our crews on scene at Emiliano’s Mexican Restaurant and Bar on Route 8 in Richland Township saw police tape surrounding the restaurant. Fire crews were also nearby.

Emiliano's Richland Township Police tape surrounds Richland Township Emiliano's on Route 8

At the Cranberry Township location earlier, viewer photos show police tape up as well, and nearly a dozen law enforcement vehicles in front of the restaurant. When our crews arrived, they found a “closed” sign on the front door.

An immigration advocacy group at the Richland Township location told Channel 11 that 9 people were taken into custody from that location, and 7 from the Cranberry location.

Emiliano’s posted a video of inside the Richland Township location to its Facebook page a short time later, saying federal agents “stormed” their restaurants. You can read their full post below:

“What you saw on the news doesn’t tell the full story.

“On Wednesday, federal agents stormed our restaurants in a show of force that went far beyond anything reasonable or humane. They didn’t just detain people — they raided the heart of our business, tore through our spaces, and left behind a trail of fear, confusion, and destruction.

“Our kitchens were flipped. Our walk-ins emptied. Food trashed. Doors broken. Lives shattered.

“But what they can’t destroy is who we are.

“At Emiliano’s, we’ve always been more than a restaurant. We’re a family — and like many restaurants in this country, we are built on the backs of immigrants. We will not apologize for that.

“We are standing by our team. We are working with legal experts and community partners to support the people impacted. And we will not stay silent while fear and intimidation tear through our community.

“We will reopen. We will rebuild. And we will keep feeding this city with love, dignity, and purpose.

“If you want to help, we’ll be sharing ways to support affected families and contribute to our recovery.

“Thank you for standing with us. — The Emiliano’s Family“

Channel 11 has reached out to federal law enforcement for more information and is waiting to hear back.

