2 former Penn State fraternity leaders sentenced in hazing death of Timothy Piazza

Two men have been sentenced nearly seven years after a deadly hazing incident at Penn State.

Two former fraternity leaders, Brendan Young, 28, and Daniel Casey, 27, are the last two in a group of six to be sentenced in Timothy Piazza’s death. The men pleaded guilty to 14 counts of hazing and one count of reckless endangerment over the summer.

Both men were sentenced to two to four months in prison, followed by three years probation and community service.

“Our thoughts are with the Piazza family and everyone affected by this tragedy,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “Nothing can undo the harm Tim suffered seven years ago — nothing can bring Tim back to his family and friends. With the sentences ordered today, the criminal process reached a conclusion.”

Piazza was 19 when he died after a fraternity pledge event in 2017 where the pledges drank large amounts of alcohol during an initiation event known as the “obstacle course.” Piazza fell multiple times during the event and was found unresponsive the following morning. He died days later.

According to an autopsy, Piazza drank several times the legal limit for alcohol and suffered severe head and abdominal injuries.

It took fraternity members 40 minutes after finding him unconscious to call for help.

Young was the president of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Casey was vice president and pledge master at the time of Piazza’s death.

Beta Theta Pi has since been banned from Penn State.

