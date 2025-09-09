2 ‘hard-to-recycle’ collection events scheduled in Allegheny County in the fall

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Resources Council will host two hard-to-recycle collection events this fall, allowing residents to recycle items not accepted in curbside collection.

The events, in partnership with the Allegheny County Health Department, will take place on Sept. 27 at Settlers Cabin Park (635 Ridge Rd, Crafton, PA 15205) and on Oct. 18 at Northgate High School (589 Union Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15202).

Both events will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents can recycle items such as e-waste, tires, and small Freon appliances, which are not typically accepted in curbside recycling programs.

A participant fee of $5 per car allows for the drop-off of unlimited cell/home phones, computer towers, keyboards, laptops, mice, expanded polystyrene packaging material, microwave ovens and video game consoles/DVD players.

There is a per-item fee for recycling televisions, computer monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, small Freon appliances, and tires, both with and without rims.

Participants must register in advance at www.prc.org/CollectionEvents or by calling 412-488-7490.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group