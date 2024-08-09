Local

2 houses damaged in fire in Marshall-Shadeland

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Two houses were damaged in a fire in Marshall-Shadeland Thursday night.

The fire started along Central Avenue at around 9:30 p.m.

Our crew at the scene did not see flames or smoke, but did see visible damage to the exterior of a two-story house.

A fire official at the scene said the adjacent house also sustained some exterior damage from the fire.

No one was injured in the blaze.

