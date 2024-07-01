Local

2 hurt in crash in West Mifflin

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Crash Two cars were heavily damaged in a crash in West Mifflin on Sunday night. (Skyview Volunteer Fire Company West Mifflin No. 4)

Two people were hurt in a crash in West Mifflin on Sunday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Route 885 and Lebanon Church Road.

One person was trapped and had to be rescued.

Two people were taken to an area hospital by ambulance. Their conditions were not released.

Skyview Volunteer Fire Co. shared photos of the vehicles, which were heavily damaged.

Crews worked for about an hour to clear the scene.

