2 hurt in early-morning Pittsburgh house fire

PITTSBURGH — Two people were hurt in an early morning fire on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

The fire broke out on Saturday morning in a home on Bonvue Street in Pittsburgh’s Perry North neighborhood soon after 3 a.m.

First responders had already left when our crew arrived on scene, but we saw evidence of smoke and fire damage around windows and doors.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Department says one man was able to get out of the home on his own, but firefighters had to rescue a second man, who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

