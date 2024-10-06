2 infants die in separate incidents in Pittsburgh, police say

PITTSBURGH — Two babies died in separate incidents in Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to police.

At 8:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to the 1100 block of Duffield Street in Stanton Heights for an unresponsive 4-month-old baby boy.

At 12:30 p.m., crews were called to the 100 block of Hazlett Street in Northview Heights for an unresponsive 3-month-old baby girl.

First responders tried to do CPR and other life-saving procedures and both babies were taken to Children’s Hospital.

Police said both babies were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner will release the cause and manner of death.

Pittsburgh police detectives are investigating. It’s not clear if anyone will face charges at this time.

