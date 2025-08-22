2 injured in crash involving PRT bus, car in Strip District

PITTSBURGH — Two people were injured in a crash involving a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus and a car in Pittsburgh’s Strip District on Friday morning.

Initial reports show that the bus was stopped at Liberty Avenue and 26th Street when the car struck it from behind around 8:55 a.m., according to a spokesperson for PRT.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said one person was injured on the bus and the driver of the other vehicle was trapped inside the car. Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

There were around 15 people on the bus at the time of the crash.

Port Authority Police are investigating.

