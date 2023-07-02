Local

2 injured in crash in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood

By WPXI.com News Staff

Crash Two people were hurt in the city's Larimer neighborhood Sunday, at the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Washington Boulevard. (Kevin Pressley)

PITTSBURGH — Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Washington Boulevard around 6:15 a.m.

Police, fire and EMS responded to the scene, where an SUV went off the road, into a grassy area and struck a structure.

Another SUV had major damage to its front end. Two people were taken to a local hospital, according to a 911 dispatcher. The extent of their injuries wasn’t known.

Crews were still on the scene, working to clear the crash at 8 a.m.

