2 injured in crash in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Washington Boulevard around 6:15 a.m.

Police, fire and EMS responded to the scene, where an SUV went off the road, into a grassy area and struck a structure.

Another SUV had major damage to its front end. Two people were taken to a local hospital, according to a 911 dispatcher. The extent of their injuries wasn’t known.

Crews were still on the scene, working to clear the crash at 8 a.m.

