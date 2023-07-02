2 injured in crash in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood on Sunday morning.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Washington Boulevard around 6:15 a.m.
Police, fire and EMS responded to the scene, where an SUV went off the road, into a grassy area and struck a structure.
Another SUV had major damage to its front end. Two people were taken to a local hospital, according to a 911 dispatcher. The extent of their injuries wasn’t known.
Crews were still on the scene, working to clear the crash at 8 a.m.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group