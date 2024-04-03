2 injured when tree hits school bus, tri-axle along Route 8 in Butler County

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school bus and a tri-axle were struck by a tree in Brady Township Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. along Route 8 near the intersection of Prospect Road.

Fire officials said the tree fell and the bus and tri-axle simultaneously hit it as it was falling.

The Slippery Rock School District confirmed that no students were on board the school bus at the time, but the driver and an adult bus monitor on board sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

