Monessen Fire Department asks for help identifying person who allegedly damaged flags on July Fourth

MONESSEN, Pa. — The Monessen Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who they say damaged several flags on display.

The flags were reportedly damaged around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4, along Schoonmaker Avenue between Third and Fourth streets.

A police report has been filed, the department said in a social media post. Anyone with video or information is asked to contact the City of Monessen Police Department.

According to the department, the flags were donated by local business owners and residents as part of a regular tradition.

“Our department’s values are deeply rooted in community, tradition, respect, and honor. That is why it is truly upsetting to see these flags treated with such disrespect, especially on a day meant to celebrate our nation and the freedoms they represent,” the social media post reads.

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