Police looking to identify suspect in recent South Side street robbery

PITTSBURGH — Police are looking to identify the suspect in a recent street robbery on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

A woman was robbed on April 29 at 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of South 17th Street and Roland Street, according to police.

The victim told police she was walking when the suspect ran behind her and grabbed her purse from her. She tried to run after the suspect but lost sight of him.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 412-488-8326.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group