2 major Pittsburgh roadways temporarily close for clean-up of overgrowth impacting sidewalks

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will close PJ McArdle Roadway and Becks Run Road for cleanup efforts on Saturday and Sunday, addressing overgrowth affecting sidewalk access.

PJ McArdle Roadway will be closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days between Ninth Street and Arlington Avenue. Becks Run Road will experience intermittent closures with flaggers positioned to manage traffic flow.

Residents are advised to use alternate routes, such as South 18th Street, during the closures. The city said cleanup is necessary to maintain safe access to sidewalks for pedestrians.

