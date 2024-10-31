2 men, 1 who called himself a ′Hamas operative’, charged in vandalism of Squirrel Hill synagogue

PITTSBURGH — Two men are charged with vandalizing a Squirrel Hill synagogue over the summer.

The Department of Justice said Mohamad Hamad, 23, and Talya Lubit, 24, spraypainted Chabad of Squirrel Hill in July and then targeted the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

The words “Jews 4 Palestine” and an inverted triangle were spraypainted onto the exterior of Chabad.

Investigators say Hamad referred to himself as a “Hamas operative.”

Leading up to the vandalism, prosecutors say Hamad and Lubit planned their vandalism over text and discussed selecting “Jewish targets.”

A news release says Hamad shared a picture of himself wearing a headband with a Hamas logo.

Hamad allegedly exchanged texts with someone about building an explosive device, including a video of a test detonation.

Both men face a total sentence of two years in prison, a fine of $200,000 or both.

