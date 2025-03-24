2 men arrested, handgun recovered after foot chase in North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — Two men were arrested after leading officers on a brief foot chase in North Braddock on Saturday.

Officers with the Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department responded after receiving a report about a man with a gun.

Police said when officers arrived, the two men fled on foot.

After a brief chase, the 20-year-old man from Turtle Creek, and an 18-year-old from Pittsburgh, were taken into custody.

The men are facing several charges, including possession of a stolen handgun.

