2 men arrested in shooting deaths of mother, 4-year-old in Lincoln-Lemington

PITTSBURGH — Two men are facing charges for a double homicide in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood that killed a mother and her 4-year-old daughter.

Temani Lewis, 21, and Kaari Thompson, 4, were shot in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue on Dec. 1, 2022. They both died later in the hospital.

Marquise Givner and Tarrell Jennings, both 19, are facing charges in their deaths.

According to Pittsburgh police, they were arrested Friday morning without incident.

Givner is charged with two counts of criminal homicide, one count of criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license.

Jennings is charged with two counts of criminal homicide, one count of criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy and aggravated assault.

