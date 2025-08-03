2 men arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds after shots are fired in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Two men arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds after shots were fired in Aliquippa.

In a press release shared on Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police said they were alerted to a 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old man arriving at Heritage Valley Beaver with gunshot wounds at 4:47 a.m. on Saturday.

This came less than an hour after the Aliquippa Police Department was called to the 1000 block of Main Street for reports of shots fired.

The investigation indicates the men were shot on Main Street at around 3:43 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Beaver barracks at 724-773-7400.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

