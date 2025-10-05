2 men in custody after SWAT responds to home in Perry South

PITTSBURGH — Two men were taken into custody following a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Perry South area on Sunday morning.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says SWAT operators and negotiators were called to the 100 block of Daisy Street after 5:30 a.m. for a man barricaded in a home, making threats to officers after a domestic incident.

By 7 a.m., that man and another man in the home were taken into custody. Both were evaluated by medics.

Public safety officials say the primary suspect will face multiple charges.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

