Two Pittsburgh law firms make the AmLaw 100, annual ranking of the largest in the U.S.

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh law firms are among the nation’s 100 largest and while each posted increased revenue, both slipped in the annual standings.

Reed Smith was No. 40 with gross revenue topping $1.588 billion. It was No. 37 last year with gross revenue of $1.505 billion. On March 24, Reed Smith announced its 2025 financials, including an 11.3% surge in profits per equity partner, surpassing $2.02 million for the first time and revenue per lawyer reached a new high of $1.11 million.

K&L Gates was No. 48 with 2025 gross revenue of $1.37 billion, up 3.21% from the prior year. During fiscal 2024, K&L Gates ranked No. 44 with gross revenue of $1.328 billion. During fiscal 2025, the firm reported revenue per lawyer of $808,000. Profits per equity partner was $1.633 million.

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