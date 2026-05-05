2 men honored for helping local detective during struggle with suspect

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two Good Samaritans were honored for rushing to help a police detective as he struggled with a suspect last month.

The men reunited with that officer during a special event on Monday night.

Ross Township Commissioners presented Jonathan Ponce and Justin Gavasto with letters of recognition.

Both were passing by as an officer fought with a man who police say had just attacked someone at random in West View.

“Honestly, I don’t feel like I did anything special. I really don’t. I would hope that anyone driving by that would see an officer, or anyone in distress, would pull over to help,” Gavasto said.

The Good Samaritans say they didn’t hesitate.

“I was law enforcement for 8 years out in South Florida. I know what it feels like to be outnumbered,” Ponce said.

The detective that they helped said he was just thankful for the assistance.

“Eventually, I think my partners would all have gotten there. But just the fact it took a little bit longer because I wasn’t sure I could get out on my radio, it was great that these guys came,” Detective Michael Orsino said.

The police arrested Joshua Pratt. He’s charged with assault and resisting arrest.

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