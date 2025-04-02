$2 million lottery ticket sold at Beaver County beer distributor

PITTSBURGH — It’s no joke! A lottery ticket worth $2 million was sold at a Beaver County beer distributor on April Fools Day.

The Mega Millions ticket sold with Megaplier at Midland Beer Distributor matched all five white balls drawn, 11-12-21-29-49, but not the yellow Mega Ball 3, to win $2 million. Without the Megaplier, the prize for this ticket would have been worth $1 million.

Midland Beer Distributor will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The lucky winner has one year to claim their prize.

