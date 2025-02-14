2 more charged in deadly Easter shooting of 16-year-old boy in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — There are now four people charged in the death of 16-year-old Kevin Wilson, who was the unintended target of a shooting this past Easter.

It happened outside of a home in Wilkinsburg.

Investigators just charged Eugene Camp and Omar Campbell.

Omar Campell (Allegheny County Pollic)

The charges come almost a year after the shooting — after a recent police interview with the original two women who were initially charged in Wilson’s death — Kira Jackson and Alicia Johnson.

The women allegedly told investigators that Campbell and Camp were talking about doing a “drive-by shooting” the night Wilson was killed, and brought guns with them to the Wilkinsburg home.

The group went to the home with the intention of fighting because of an argument on Facebook.

After the women began fighting each other, shots were fired, and one of them hit Wilson.

He had just arrived at the home to pick up a pair of shoes and had nothing to do with the original argument.

All of the suspects are being held without bond at the Allegheny County Jail.

