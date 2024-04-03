Woman arrested in connection to Wilkinsburg Easter homicide, police searching for second suspect

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Wilkinsburg on Easter Sunday and Allegheny County police are searching for a second suspect.

Kevin Wilson, 16, died in the hospital after the shooting along Hill Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

A fight involving two people was the cause of the shooting. Kevin was an innocent bystander.

Detectives determined Kira Jackson and Alicia Johnson, both 23, were responsible for the shooting.

Both Jackson and Johnson are charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license.

Jackson was arrested and is in the Allegheny County Jail.

Police are still searching for Johnson. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Johnson is considered potentially armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees her should not approach and call 911.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

