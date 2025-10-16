3 juveniles charged, 1 in custody in connection with Ross Park Mall parking lot shootout

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two more juveniles are facing charges in connection with the shootout in the Ross Park Mall parking lot last month.

Myshawn Scott, 16, of East Hills, was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and gun charges on Wednesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Teen charged in connection with Ross Park Mall parking lot shootout

On Thursday morning, Ross Township Police Chief Brian Kohlhepp said two more juveniles who were actively shooting during the incident are being charged criminally.

The two are being charged as juveniles and have not been identified.

Kohlhepp said one of the charged juveniles is in custody, while the other and Scott remain at large.

>>> PHOTOS: Police respond to incident at Ross Park Mall <<<

Kohlhepp said multiple calls for shots fired outside Ross Park Mall came in to Allegheny County 911 beginning at 7:51 p.m. on Sept. 30.

All on-duty Ross police responded, along with officers from other municipalities. Multiple shell casings were found on the sidewalk and in the parking lot.

Kohlhepp said a walk-in gunshot victim arrived at Allegheny General Hospital around 8:15 p.m. Police interviewed the victim with his father present.

Police reviewed surveillance footage of the incident that showed two groups of people, mostly juveniles. Kohlhepp said four of the people involved have been identified. The three who were actively shooting are the ones now facing charges.

“It’s pretty clear that they knew each other prior to this incident,” Kohlhepp told Channel 11. “The shooting that occurred here in Ross stemmed from earlier disputes and arguments that had been going on.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group