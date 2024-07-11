2 new holiday events to take over Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium is looking ahead to cooler evenings with two new holiday events.

The Jack O’Lantern Extravaganza will open to the public on Oct. 3 and run nightly through Nov. 3. Wild Illuminations: A Holiday Lantern Experience will run from Nov. 15 to Jan. 12.

Thousands of carved pumpkins will glow during the walk-through Jack O’Lantern Extravaganza. The pumpkins will feature zoo animals and familiar characters from entertainment, science, fantasy, pop culture and sports presented with sound, light and other special effects. Thousands of pumpkins will illuminate The Islands and Jungle Odyssey.

The daytime trick-or-treating event ZooBoo will continue during daytime hours the last two weekends in October.

Wild Illuminations is a reimagination of the zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival and Zoo Lights. Winter activities, holiday treats, a visit by Santa and the chance to meet live reindeer will be part of the event, which will have walk-through or drive-through options.

For more information, visit pittsburghzoo.org.

