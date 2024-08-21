2 nursing aids accused of abusing man at Valencia assisted living facility

VALENCIA, Pa. — Two local nursing aids are accused of neglecting a man who depended on them for care.

Adams Township police charged Allison Schrey and Heather Kilgore in connection to alleged abuse at St. Barnabas Arbors, an assisted living facility in Valencia.

According to the criminal complaint, the patient’s daughter installed a Ring camera in his living room at the facility, which staff was aware of.

In May, police said the daughter looked at the video and saw two nursing aids dragging her father backward while he was crying out in pain through the living room, hallway and into his bedroom. She said they then threw him onto the bed and he screamed out in pain.

The daughter removed her father from the nursing home and took him to a local hospital. Police said he had several bruises and a crushed vertebra.

Schrey is a personal care aid and Kilgore is a certified nursing aid who has worked at St. Barnabas for 15 years, according to police.

Allegheny County Older Adult Protective Services alerted police to the incident.

Channel 11 reached out to St. Barnabas about the charges but we haven’t received a response yet.

